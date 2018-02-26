Letters

Communities must try to stop the albinism killings

By Reader Letter - 26 February 2018 - 11:57
I've been following the story about the kidnapping of two kids in Vosman, near Emalahleni, which is linked to targeting kids living with albinism.

Now, both the children have been found murdered.

This brings back the regrettable memories of the murder of three people in KwaZulu-Natal living albinism.

Such killings are unfortunate and uncalled for. People need to understand that everyone is human.

Communities must fight together to save our brothers and sisters.

They can't always live in fear.

Godfrey Malibe,
Acornhoek

