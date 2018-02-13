Senzo's dad's cry for justice heard
It has been more than two years since former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in front of six people in Vosloorus, at Kelly Khumalo's parents' home.
There are contradictory statements from some of the witnesses and we're told there are allegations of intimidation.
Meyiwa's father was accused of being an attention-seeker when he voiced his unhappiness with the investigations carried out by the authorities and the little progress made, but I believe as the father, he had the right to. Look at how that has reignited interest in the case.
It is said that Sello Chicco Twala was protecting his son but now that it is suspected that the gun used was his own, he has come to the fore to say "let justice take place. If my son is involved, take him to jail."
All six people who were present must say something. That tells me that the net is now closing in.
Congratulations Sam Meyiwa for crying out loudly for justice for your son. Although it is still not yet done, there are signs of victory.
The whole thing tells something about South African law: if you are a nobody, you deserve nothing.
Godfrey Malibe
Acornhoek