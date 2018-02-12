Who killed Senzo Meyiwa?

So many questions have surfaced in the past week regarding SA goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's death in October 2014.

The drama reignited when the seemingly estranged father, Sello "Chicco" Twala, and son, Longwe Twala, each took to media platforms to air their side of the story.

Chicco has "disowned" his son, Longwe, and called on police to arrest him if he is found to have used Chicco's gun in the unsolved case. Longwe, however, has continued his claim of innocence, despite inconsistencies in his story.

This brings us to Chicco's war of messages with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The prolific minister, who usually responds to messages of all sorts on all platforms, has been remarkably mum on Chicco's challenge. His only word on the matter has been that there will be an update on the case shortly.

This alone has social media surmising and inferring what should have and could have been done regarding the now cold case.

Was it really a robbery if only a cellphone that was charging was taken? What if it was the alleged killer or killers' phone?