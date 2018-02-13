South Africa

De Lille mobbed by supporters amid battle for her political life

By Philani Nombembe - 13 February 2018 - 12:15
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille being escorted through a crowd of supporters as she arrived at the High Court in Cape Town. Image: Screen grab of Twitter video.
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille being escorted through a crowd of supporters as she arrived at the High Court in Cape Town. Image: Screen grab of Twitter video.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was mobbed by a crowd of supporters as she arrived at the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

De Lille made her way through the singing crowd with her advocate‚ Dali Mpofu‚ who was due to argue that the DA must allow councillors to vote with their conscience and in secret when a motion of no confidence in her leadership is debated on Thursday.

This follows a public spat between the De Lille and her party over allegations of maladministration and corruption.

Leading De Lille’s supporters outside court was Lulama Bini from Hout Bay‚ who told TimesLive: “We are here to support our mayor who supported us last year during a fire that was raging in Mandela Park informal settlement.

“She gave us hope and kept her promises. She did deliver. We have water‚ electricity and toilets. I am not a DA member. I am supporting her as mayor of Cape Town.”

As the crowd sang that De Lille’s “sin was being black”‚ Bini said some officials wanted black people to be removed from Hout Bay and “dumped near the airport”. He said DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ who is also the provincial housing MEC and the De Lille’s likely successor as mayor‚ supported the move.

“We are worried of losing a lot if she is removed. Our kids go to school in Hout Bay‚ we work in Hout Bay. The accusations are only emerging now. She doesn't know we are here‚” said Bini.

Madikizela was booed by the crowd as he arrived for the hearing.

De Lille secret ballot litigation pointless‚ says DA

The DA wrote to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Friday asking her to drop her court bid for a secret ballot in Thursday’s no-confidence vote.
News
4 days ago

De Lille asks court to allow secret ballot in vote on her future

Patricia de Lille wants a secret ballot when Cape Town councillors on a motion of no confidence in her as mayor.
News
4 days ago

De Lille's secret ballot bid goes to court

Patricia de Lille onfirmed she would proceed with her court application for a secret ballot in her no-confidence vote.
News
10 hours ago

De Lille's sin is being black‚ supporters sing on court steps

A crowd singing Patricia de Lille’s praises gathered on the steps of the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday as the mayor prepared for a legal ...
News
6 hours ago

De Lille says allegation of R5-million bribe is ‘utter hogwash’

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has dismissed as “utter hogwash” an allegation that she attempted to solicit a R5-million bribe from a businessman.
News
5 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
X