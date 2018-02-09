Music producer Chicco Twala has once again weighed in on the mystery surrounding Senzo Meyiwa's death‚ claiming that he does not believe that there was a robbery on the night the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered.

After a parody twitter account @AdvBarryRoux tweeted so-called "information" about the case‚ which again pointed fingers towards Chicco and his son‚ the pair took to radio to defend themselves. The Twitter account has not been verified and is considered to produce fake news.

Speaking to Power FM Chicco said he wanted the people who were in the house at the time of Senzo's murder‚ including his own son Longwe‚ to come forward and share the truth.

"Someone has pulled a trigger. Someone killed Senzo on that night. These six people knew who did it. Why are they quiet? I am not buying the story about the robbery‚ personally. Someone knows who killed Senzo‚ including my son‚ they must be arrested if needs be."

Chicco said he believed his son had not killed Senzo. He said Longwe had told him that he felt as if he had already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.

"I spoke to him this morning. My son said: 'Dad. Let them arrest me. I want to serve a sentence because everyone has already found me guilty. Whether I have contradicted myself‚ I don't care. I want to be arrested and I am prepared to serve a sentence so that everyone can be satisfied.'"

He also denied that he had paid people off to cover-up the murder‚ saying he would be "the most powerful person" if he had the ability to do so without being caught.

Chicco admitted that it would be the biggest shock of his life if it was found that his son had committed the crime‚ but once again stated that he would not stand in the way of justice.

"I will never defend a murder. If my son is a murderer‚ he must face the might of the law. I will never risk my reputation‚ everything I have worked for in this country‚ to defend a murderer."