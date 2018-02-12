Music veteran Chicco Twala has attacked Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his handling of the murder investigation of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa‚ calling him an attention seeker and "useless".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Chicco slammed Fikile and said the minister had still not done anything to help solve the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

"I want him to take this seriously. I want him to speak out and not keep quiet. He always speaks about what is on Twitter but not what is important. It has been almost four years and still nothing. That is why I say he is useless."

Fikile's spokesperson‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ said the minister would not ""trade insults" with Chicco over the case but insisted they were working hard on investigations into the murder.

Despite this‚ Chicco said Fikile was dodging his calls and was not acting like he believed a government official should.

"I have called him several times. I even left him WhatsApp messages. He has just ignored me. This is a minister! A public servant! He cannot behave like a celebrity‚ he thinks he is Madonna. He is useless. His attitude is not fit for someone who is a public servant. They just want to be superstars. The only thing they rush to is red carpets. They don't give a damn about us."