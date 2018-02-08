Veteran music producer Chicco Twala has slammed allegations that it was his gun that was used to kill former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper‚ Senzo Meyiwa.

Parody account @AdvBarryRoux caused a frenzy over the weekend after tweeting so-called "information" about the case‚ which again pointed fingers towards Chicco and his son‚ Longwe.

The account has not been verified and is considered to produce fake news.

It's not the first time the claims have been made about Chicco and Longwe‚ with many‚ including Senzo's father Sam‚ insisting there has been a cover-up by those who were in the house on the night the soccer star was murdered.