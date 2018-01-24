Philip Solomon – who stands accused of murdering a former employee at a funeral on his farm – was denied bail in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that Solomon was remanded in custody and would return to court next month. His bail application had stretched over three weeks‚ with his legal team mounting a determined bid to see his release ahead of his trial.

During his application the court heard that Mothiwa Ngubane‚ who once worked for Solomon‚ had been attending a funeral at a homestead which lies on a hillside on the farmer’s land.

Solomon had seemingly tried to stop the burial‚ which led to a heated argument and culminated in the death of Ngubane‚ who was shot three times.