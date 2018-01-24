Nafupa SA’s secretary-general‚ Nkosentsha Shezi‚ called for a ban on white and Indian owned funeral parlours from conducting funerals in townships as a step toward redressing apartheid. He said that if white and Indian undertakers stayed out of the townships‚ local black owned community businesses could prosper.

Yongama Quma‚ director of the Federation of Funeral Professionals of South Africa (FFPSA)‚ said in a statement that it was “regrettable” that a small group of business people are resorting to intimidation and threats of violence in an attempt to monopolise and control the industry in townships.

He said that there are many unscrupulous service providers‚ irrespective of race‚ who will not hesitate to take a bereaved family’s hard-earned cash whilst they have no intention of rendering a professional service.

“Crooks are everywhere and they come in all different shapes‚ colours and sizes. It has nothing to do with race. We live in a democratic society and consumers should be able to decide for themselves what they want‚ who they want to render a service and get the best possible value for their money.”

He said that people living in the townships should make up their own minds.

“Exercise your choices. If you don’t want to use a service provider for whatever reason then don’t. Having them there however‚ will in the very least keep other service providers on their toes‚” he said.