KZN MEC tries to the bury the hatchet over funeral parlour race clash

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa-SA) will not block Indian and white-owned undertakers from working in townships.

But they will not back down from a "request for these businesses to give us space to service our own people”.

Last month Nafupa-SA issued a statement calling for a ban on Indian and white-owned undertakers from operating in townships from Thursday‚ February 1‚ and urged township residents to cash out funeral policies with those companies.