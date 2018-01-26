'Ban' on White, Indian funeral parlours in townships looming

There are fears of violence in KwaZulu-Natal as the deadline for white and Indian funeral parlours not to work in townships looms.

Last month, the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa-SA) issued a statement and lobbied to ban all white and

Indian-owned funeral parlours from operating in black communities in the province from February 1.

The threat was repeated again this week when Nafupa-SA's secretary-general Nkosentsha Shezi issued threats against the parlours and those who support them.

Shezi said it was unfair that Indian and white funeral

markets were reserved for parlours owned by these race groups and could not be penetrated by black parlours.

But, he said, white and Indian funeral parlours were allowed to make a killing in the black funeral industry.

"We have to level the playing grounds, this situation cannot be allowed to persist any longer. We want to create job opportunities for our unemployed youth and create a legacy for our future generations."

Tony Munisammy of Phoenix Funeral Services said their customers in the township have vowed to protect the company's staff and vehicles.

"These are customers who have been paying insurance to us for years and now they are being told by someone who comes now that they cannot access the services that they have been paying for," said Munisammy.

"This call to ban Indian and white parlours is not only unfair, but also illegal."

Doves, a company that was acquired by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), said it was surprised to learn it would not be allowed to do business in KZN townships when, in fact, it was 100% black-owned.

Mbuso Ngubane, Numsa's KwaZulu-Natal secretary, said they met Nafupa-SA last week to explain that Doves belongs to Numsa members, the majority of whom are black and reside in townships.