Samples taken from the remains of her body‚ to be compared with those of her relatives‚ have to be tested at a police laboratory in Pretoria. Until these test results are returned‚ the state retains custody of the body which cannot be released to her family.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that police were still in the initial stages of their murder investigation.

“We are still waiting for the post mortem results to determine the cause of her death‚” she said.

“Bucal and hair samples were taken from the body that was recovered and these have been sent for testing.”

She said that until the tests confirmed the identity of Siam Lee‚ over and above the identification by her family‚ the Durban North police would handle the missing person docket while the murder docket would be held by police in New Hanover.

On Friday last week‚ Lee’s mother Carmen was quizzed by police.

Nobody has been charged in connection with the case.