State inquiries show there's no place to hide

After exhausting his legal options not to appear at the Life Esidimeni hearings this week, suspended Gauteng health head of department Dr Barney Selebano was eventually forced to testify and explain his role in the fiasco.

Although Selebano started out with a cagey demeanour, the barrage of critical questions posed to him soon started to unveil why he was so determined to stay away from the proceedings.

South Africans heard how it took the intervention of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to prevent further deaths by demanding that mentally ill patients placed in ill-equipped and unsuitable NGO facilities be removed from those institutions.

This while the department had known of the escalation of deaths with no one taking the responsibility to investigate them.

The doctor has since admitted that greed, poor planning, negligence and the lack of intervention by senior officials in this shambolic operation led to the unnecessary deaths of 143 patients.

Elsewhere, in parliament, the reluctance to account by trying every trick to avoid taking responsibility, was also on display this week.

Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh, tried to ambush MPs by handing in documents only a few hours before he was supposed to give testimony in the Eskom inquiry.