Eskom thieves need to be held accountable

People are watching the Eskom inquiry with great interest. I am astounded by the similarity and the sophistication of the various procedures that are being followed.

The same people are being shuffled and re-shuffled from one position to another with a common agenda - to loot state coffers.

I am worried as the majority of citizens live in abject poverty, while billions of taxpayers' money goes unaccounted for.

I only hope that at the end, these hearings bear results and those found to be in the wrong will be held accountable.

Matema Sehwana-Magagane,e-mail