Morgue sent rotting Esidimeni body

Relatives of a mentally ill patient, who died at an NGO in Pretoria after being transferred from Life Esidimeni, broke down as they heard details of the state of his body when it arrived at a mortuary.

Daniel Buda, an administration officer at the Mamelodi Hospital, said Joseph Gumede's body arrived at the morgue on August 16 2016.

Buda said he received a call from the Cullinan mortuary requesting that he accommodate a body. He said he had already knocked off when the body arrived.

When he got to work the next morning, he received complaints about a smell from the mortuary and, upon checking, he found Gumede's body was rotting.