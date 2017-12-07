Selebano accepts responsibility for Esidimeni deaths

Suspended Gauteng department of health head Barney Selebano has accepted responsibility for the deaths of 143 mentally ill patients last year.

The patients were moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to different non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Gauteng in an effort to cut costs.

After intensive questioning by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the hearings, Selebano conceded accountability yesterday.

"I take responsibility, it happened under my watch. When you are a leader you take responsibility even for the bad things ... I wasn't doing day-to-day activities but it happened under my watch," he said.

Moseneke asked: "Do you accept that these patients died under unlawful circumstances?"

He responded: "I would say they were compromised."