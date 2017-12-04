Suspended Gauteng Department of Health head Barney Selebano has lost his bid to avoid appearing at the Life Esidimeni hearing.

Selebano was one of three officials whose fingers were “peppered” through the project‚ according to the findings of health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba.

Selebano challenged a subpoena compelling him to testify at the hearing in the Johannesburg High Court.

On Monday morning‚ Johannesburg acting high court judge Daniel Berger found: “In the circumstances‚ Selebano has failed to establish a basis on which the subpoena can be challenged. [The challenge] is dismissed with costs.”

However‚ as the judgment concluded‚ Selebano’s advocate Kirsty McLean told the acting judge he intended to appeal.

Court was adjourned at 11:30am so that parties could discuss the appeal.

Selebano challenged the subpoena on three grounds:

He said the Life Esidimeni hearing was not an arbitration as defined in the Arbitration Act‚ and therefore he could not be subpoenaed under the act.

Secondly‚ he argued that he was only being subpoenaed so he could be blamed for the tragedy‚ and this was an “abuse of process”.

Thirdly‚ he argued that the subpoena would violate his right to fair labour practices‚ as he has a disciplinary hearing this week – and he may say things at the Esidimeni hearins that could be used against him in his disciplinary hearing.

An arbitration requires a dispute‚ and Selebano’s lawyer‚ Craig Watt-Pringle SC‚ told the court last week there was no dispute‚ as the state had conceded “the merits of the case” and admitted they were negligent in the 143 Esidimeni deaths.

Berger found the opposite: “In my view‚ it is clear in the [arbitration] terms of reference‚ there is an existing dispute or a future dispute.”