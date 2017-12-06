Suspended Head of the Gauteng Health Department Dr Barney Selebano cannot "recall" the letter from senior psychiatrists warning him that ending the Life Esidimeni contract would be devastating to the health system‚ patients and the provincial health budget.

He said this repeatedly under cross-examination from Section 27 advocate Adila Hassim.

Selebano was testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearing‚ after losing a court bid on Monday to have his subpoena overturned.

The letter written by senior psychiatrists and hospital managers was emailed to him in April 2015 and warned that if the homes were closed down‚ it would not save money as the Gauteng Health Department had planned but would "escalate" costs.

About five months later‚ at the end of September‚ Selebano‚ as head of department‚ signed the paperwork to close down the Life Esidimeni homes that housed about 1‚712 mentally ill patients. As a result‚ most of patients were sent to ill-equipped NGOs and 143 died.