Columnists

SOWETAN | Kodwa must fix boxing issues fast

21 February 2024 - 10:40
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa may appoint an administrator at Boxing SA.
Image: Shaun Roy/ Gallo Images/ Netball World Cup 2023

Boxing in SA has been in the doldrums for some time now, and the impasse which has beset the sport has the potential to sink it even further if it’s not resolved speedily.

Forever in decline, boxing reached a new low when a court recently barred a newly appointed board from taking office, ordering sports minister Zizi Kodwa to consult with stakeholders before confirming his preferred board members.

It has now been over two months since the court interdicted the new board, but sadly, not a lot has happened since then.  This week we reported that promoters were up in arms over who has sanctioning powers, since BSA’s sanctioning committee is non-existent, after a women-only tournament was given the go-ahead.

This happens at a time when other promoters have had to shelve plans to hold tournaments because they don’t know where to go for approval.

Promoters up in arms over ‘sanctioning’ of women series

Boxers are left pondering the future, especially those who rely on the fistic sport for a living.
Sport
1 day ago

Allegations have now emerged that certain members of the previous board may be wielding power behind the scenes, taking advantage of the vacuum that exists due to Kodwa’s indecisiveness.

We put questions to BSA’s acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso, but he didn’t respond, yet this women-only tournament is said to be going ahead on March 2.

Kodwa should long have intervened and put an interim structure in place, so as to facilitate the day-to-day running of the sport. His dispute with aggrieved promoters has more to do with how he appointed a permanent board “without consultation”, but surely, he cannot allow a situation which has led to this free-for-all?

The minister has to show his authority. He must issue clear directives on what should happen, who must be consulted for tournaments to be sanctioned, and what licensees need to do to get their licences renewed while the matter of the permanent board is being resolved.

Boxing has long lost popularity and even a good story – such as that of Sivenathi Nontshinga reclaiming the IBF junior flyweight belt by beating Adrien Curiel of Mexico – may not go a long way in repairing the damage.

We congratulate Nontshinga for his heroics, but this is a sport that used to promote more world champions, putting SA on the world stage. It can’t do so when the sport’s authorities are bickering over basic things such as a board appointment.

Steps Kodwa must take to win BSA board fight

Sports minister Zizi Keodwa has said something very profound – he does not want boxing licensees, boxers, and the sport to suffer because the board ...
Sport
1 week ago

Nontshinga vows to bring IBF belt back home

Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga says he is in Mexico to take back what belongs to him and his country SA – the IBF junior flyweight belt, which he ...
Sport
6 days ago

SA boxing fraternity grieves for ‘Bra Louis’

When someone dies, people grieve about more than the simple loss of a beloved one. They grieve for themselves, for family, friends, colleagues and ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ellis irked by standstill in boxing

Like any other individual who eats, sleeps and talks boxing, Jeff Ellis is miffed by the turmoil that has knocked SA boxing out for a ring.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Boxing SA relieved by Kodwa’s reply

The fight fraternity breathed a sigh of relief after sports minister Zizi Kodwa delivered a statement about boxing.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Crisis is deepening in SA boxing

There is no Boxing SA (BSA) board, and promoters are continuously applying for dates with the regulator for tournaments yet there is no sanctioning ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Chauke’s dedication to boxing pays off after beating Khademi for a vacant IBO flyweight world title

Jackson Chauke did not only repeat the same message that has been drummed in people’s ears over-and-over that age is just a number.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Related articles

