Promoters up in arms over ‘sanctioning’ of women series

Confusion keeps growing everyday in South African boxing circles.
Boxers are left pondering the future, especially those who rely on the fistic sport for a living.
Boxing SA’s acting COO Mncedisi Ngqumba and the regulator’s manager in Gauteng Lehlohonolo Ramagole launched a Women in Boxing Series in Kimberly last week, which they said would take place on March 2. Other tournaments have been cancelled because there is no one “qualified” to sanction boxing matches.
The BSA board would have given them permission to do so but there is no board in place. The question is, who gave Ngqumba and Ramagole the authority?
Some of the promoters whose tournaments have been postponed because the regulator does not have the sanctioning committee are now up in arms. They are demanding to know why has Women in Boxing Series – a programme the previous board whose term expired on December 1 – been given preferential treatment.
Asked for clarity, Ngqumba requested questions in writing. He was reminded yesterday but still had not responded at the time of going to print.
BSA acting CEO Mandla Mtlanganiso was also contacted and said he was in a meeting but promised to call back, but like Nqgumba he didn’t.
All this is caused by the fact that BSA does not have a board and also that minister Zizi Kodwa seems to be operating at snail pace in resolving the problems he has with the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA).
A promoter who asked to remain anonymous said: “If acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso can issue clearance letters to fighters intending to fight abroad without the involvement of the sanctioning committee, why is he not giving them sanctioning letters for tournaments to happen?”
On the contrary, Ntlanganiso’s decision to give clearance letters that Jackson Chauke and Sivenathi Nontshinga paid dividends, the country now has an IBO flyweight and an IBF junior-flyweight world champion.
Thabiso Mchunu’s return into competitive action is uncertain. He is pencilled in by promoter Nomvelo Shezi to fight for the WBC silver-cruiserweight belt on March 2 against an Argentinian foe at Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
But that tournament has now been postponed to March 22 with the hope that Kodwa and the NPBPA would have reached a compromise.
Shezi has dubbed her tournament Return to Glory because it will be Mchnu’s first fight at home since 2015.
“I am hopeful that the matter between the minister of sport and the NPBPA will be resolved by that time,” said the former professional boxer.
Promoters up in arms over ‘sanctioning’ of women series
Mchunu’s silver-cruiser weight bout postponed to March 22
