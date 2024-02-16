Bafana Bafana were treated to a hero’s welcome when they touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, despite settling for third place in the Afcon.
“We have seen and appreciated scenes when loving South Africans welcomed musicians – like international DJ Black Coffee [Nkosinathi Maphumulo], Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Zakes Bantwini [Zakhele Madida] for winning the prestigious Grammy award," said Nyatela.
“Just last week Tyla won a Grammy in the US and she received a personal call from an appreciative President Ramaphosa who told her that SA was back on the map through her achievements. Can that love be extended to boxers?”
Nontshinga is in Mexico where he will attempt to win back the same world title he lost to Adrian Curiel last year.
There was no one at OR Tambo International Airport when Nontshinga, trainers Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, Thembani “Best” Gopheni and cut man Bernie Pailman jetted off to Mexico on Sunday.
“I feel bad for Sivenathi,” said Nyatela, who flew from East London to Johannesburg to welcome Nontshinga after his loss.
Nontshinga 'deserved proper send-off for flying SA flag'
Promoter moans that boxing is treated differently to other sports
Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images
Boxing has a long rich history in SA, with the sport being popularised by the involvement of Nelson Mandela who was an aspiring boxer before he was arrested near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, on August 5 1962 for leaving the country illegally and was handed a five-year jail term for that.
Explaining his long-standing passion for boxing in his autobiography Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela revealed he respected the discipline and practise of the sport.
While in prison serving a life sentence from 1964, Mandela’s love for the fistic sport never died.
Mandela sent a telegram from Robben Island to Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga’s hotel room in Germany prior to his IBF super middleweight title fight he lost to Gracciano Rochigiano in 1989, wishing him good luck.
Nontshinga vows to bring IBF belt back home
But mere mortals refuse to acknowledge boxers and some don’t even see their craft as a sport. President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and congratulated him for winning the IBF junior flyweight world title in 2022.
Nomfesane Nyatela, the CEO of Rumble Africa Promotions, which promoted Nontshinga from when he made his pro debut until he went into the world title fight that he won against Hector Flores in Mexico on September 3 two years ago, shares the sentiments of boxers enjoying the support, love and appreciation given by South Africans to participants in other sporting codes.
“When a boxer goes overseas for a world title, there will only be his camp at the airport and that in my opinion makes them feel unappreciated, yet they, too, like cricketers, rugby players, footballers and musicians, represent the country and they fly the South African flag,” she said.
BSA grants Nontshinga permission to fight abroad
