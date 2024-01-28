Chauke’s dedication to boxing pays off after beating Khademi for a vacant IBO flyweight world title

Jackson Chauke did not only repeat the same message that has been drummed in people’s ears over and over that age is just a number.
But he went as far as to send a strong message on Saturday night that success and virtuousness are not choices, but goals and both have nothing to do with age.
At 38 when his peers are taking slow walks to the beach, Chauke exonerated his late Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt who gave him an unusual nickname “M3”.
That has to do with the big engine of a German special racing vehicle, when most boxers would be known as the “Baby Joe, Jake, Dush”, “Slashing Tiger”, "Pretty Boy", “Hit Men” and “Hands of Thunder”.
But the stupendous performance by Chauke against a fresh 29-year-old Kaisy Khademi from Afghanistan throughout their 12-rounder for a vacant IBO flyweight world title at Bethnal Green Hall in London, somehow proved to have been a revelation to Durandt that one day in the life of Chauke, the size of his heart would win him boxing’s biggest prize.
Granted, Chauke is rated No. 30 by the IBO, and boxers rated in that organisation’s top 35 list, get given opportunities to contest for its titles.
Khademi’s victory for the IBO Continental junior bantamweight belt qualified him to face Chauke for the organisation’s vacant title.
But still, promoters of the fight on Saturday hoped that Khademi who is now based in London would be too fresh and agile for Chauke which then means the fight was staged for Khademi to win.
Little did they know or anticipate from Chauke. They did not know what that opportunity – the first in his life as a boxer since he turned professional in 2008 on his return from the Beijing Olympics – would do to the married father of two.
Chauke’s many years of hard work, commitment, and dedication to the sport eventually paid off. He may retire gracefully, for he once won a world boxing title. It was probably his last chance, but the storyline has changed now that he is the man.
Wishes are that Chauke be allowed to defend his belt at home. The beauty about Chauke is that his trainer Damien Durandt shares the same vision with his boxer which is to win at all costs.
Their hunger for success has made them jell since Damien took over the training of fighters when his father retired in 2016. Damien has produced a WBC champ in Ilunga Makabu who won the cruiserweight belt, and that is no mean feat.
Damien has also just guided Yves Ngabu from Belgium to victory for the IBO cruiserweight title. Now Chauke is the second world champion in SA currently. He is also the second boxer from Tembisa to win such a big boxing prize; the first being Ditau “Diarora” Molefyane who won the WBF junior lightweight belt in 1993.
Chauke’s intentions were clear from the first round when he dropped Khademi with a well-executed left hook to the jaw. The fight became a one-sided affair from round six, with Chauke now and then showing his superior class, guile, and experience.
Two judges were fair in the scoring of the fight which was 117-110 while their colleague was generous at 112-116. Chauke improved to 28 wins, against two draws and two losses while Khademi suffered his third defeat in 14 fights.
