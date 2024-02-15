Nontshinga vows to bring IBF belt back home

Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga says he is in Mexico to take back what belongs to him and his country SA – the IBF junior flyweight belt, which he lost last year to Adrian Curiel.
The Mexican dethroned Nontshinga via a second round knockout of their 12-round scheduled bout in Monaco.
The second meeting between these 25-year-old fighters will take place in Curiel’s home country of Mexico on Saturday.
Speaking from his hotel room, Nontshinga, who landed in Mexico on Monday with trainers Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Thembani “Best” Gopheni and cut man Bernie Pailman, said: “We have settled; we are here to take what belongs to us.”
SA’s bright star, SA and IBF International junior bantamweight and Nontshinga’s home boy from Duncan Village, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu has no doubt that his homie will regain the IBF world title.
The boxer whose capabilities have been recognised by the ratings committees of the top-four sanctioning bodies – the IBF No 6, WBC No 12, WBA No 11 and No 13 by the WBO – said: “South Africans should have showered Sivenathi with the same love and support they gave to the Springboks going into the defence of the World Cup.
“Sivenathi is not in Mexico for himself; like the Springboks, he is there for the country. South Africans from all sporting codes should have been at OR Tambo Airport on Sunday to wish him well before he flew to Mexico.
“That would have made him feel loved and appreciated. Boxing is mind sport, so going into such a fight knowing your country is behind you, it's such a huge motivation. Even when you lose, you are not the only one losing, it's millions of South Africans. Sivenathi deserves our support.”
Cafu, 26, who is undefeated after 10 fights with six knockouts said when Nontshinga won the title in July last year in Mexico, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked to see him. Nontshinga’s win earned him Boxing SA’s 2023 boxer of the year award.
“A message from the president would have been great,” said Cafu, who is confident Nontshinga will win back the world title he defended successfully via a unanimous points decision at home in East London where he defeated Reggie Suganob of the Philippines on July 2 2023 before losing to Curiel on November 4 2023.
“I think he underestimated Curiel; I don’t think he will repeat that same mistake,” said Cafu.
Nontshinga vows to bring IBF belt back home
Boxer in Mexico to reclaim world title
