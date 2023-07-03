We know that part of the bigger problem facing the city’s fire services is a shortage of substantial fire engines needed to ensure fire stations are well equipped to respond to emergencies on time. As a result of this shortage of about 40 fire trucks, neighbouring fire stations have been forced to share the available resource to respond to fire emergencies.
Dealing with the woes that beset the fire service rests with the city’s public safety department led by MMC Mgcini Tshwaku, who told this publication last month that they had decided to re-advertise the tender for new fire engines. But we must ask in the meantime who is going to provide a fire-safe environment for the citizens of Joburg if the fire service is rendered incapable of protecting them from devastating fires this winter.
We have previously warned that these delays in getting new fire engines for the city will have devastating consequences, especially for the vulnerable communities. Of course, that doesn’t mean due diligence shouldn’t be done before buying the much-needed fire trucks. What we are calling for instead is urgency and priortising of fire safety to avert more tragedies and loss of lives.
The safety of poor citizens of Joburg must weigh heavily on the minds of the authorities when making these decisions.
SOWETAN | Fire trucks delay a risk for Joburg
Image: Twitter
The Johannesburg emergency management services has one of the most daunting tasks of keeping residents of Africa’s biggest metropolitan city safe from property and veld fires.
But recent fire tragedies have highlighted the sorry state of the city’s fire service, which has been under-resourced and hobbled by a dire shortage of fire engines that should have us all worried. These safety concerns were amplified following a tragic story we reported last week of two children aged one and five from Snake Park, Soweto, who perished when the bedroom they were sleeping in was engulfed by fire.
According to the grandfather of the children, Bongani Makhubo, he battled the blaze alone with a bucket of water for about 40 minutes trying to save the little lives. Makhubo, who eventually put out the fire, which had been caused by a candle, told Sowetan it took between 30 and 45 minutes for firefighters to arrive.
Grandpa tried dousing off fire to save kids while waiting for EMS
We know that part of the bigger problem facing the city’s fire services is a shortage of substantial fire engines needed to ensure fire stations are well equipped to respond to emergencies on time. As a result of this shortage of about 40 fire trucks, neighbouring fire stations have been forced to share the available resource to respond to fire emergencies.
Dealing with the woes that beset the fire service rests with the city’s public safety department led by MMC Mgcini Tshwaku, who told this publication last month that they had decided to re-advertise the tender for new fire engines. But we must ask in the meantime who is going to provide a fire-safe environment for the citizens of Joburg if the fire service is rendered incapable of protecting them from devastating fires this winter.
We have previously warned that these delays in getting new fire engines for the city will have devastating consequences, especially for the vulnerable communities. Of course, that doesn’t mean due diligence shouldn’t be done before buying the much-needed fire trucks. What we are calling for instead is urgency and priortising of fire safety to avert more tragedies and loss of lives.
The safety of poor citizens of Joburg must weigh heavily on the minds of the authorities when making these decisions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos