Joburg fire truck deal stuck in reverse gear
‘Vehicle shortage delays response to fires’
By Mpho Koka and Noxolo Sibiya - 15 May 2023 - 07:00
A tender to buy fire trucks for Joburg has been stuck in back and forth talks between the city and the contracted company for the past 12 months and not a single vehicle has hit the streets.
The city is running short of 40 emergency vehicles while the public safety department needs to attend to about 100 fires a month, according to statistics...
Joburg fire truck deal stuck in reverse gear
‘Vehicle shortage delays response to fires’
A tender to buy fire trucks for Joburg has been stuck in back and forth talks between the city and the contracted company for the past 12 months and not a single vehicle has hit the streets.
The city is running short of 40 emergency vehicles while the public safety department needs to attend to about 100 fires a month, according to statistics...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos