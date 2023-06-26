Two people were killed on Monday morning when two trucks collided head-on on the N2 in Nkwazi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS medical rescue's Samantha Meyrick said their paramedics are attending to the active scene where three critically injured patients are entrapped.
"KwaDukuza municipality fire department and a rural metro fire department are working to extricate them.
“The northbound lane remains completely closed, with one lane opened southbound and traffic is being directed.
"Unfortunately one of the trucks was carrying alcohol which is causing traffic to build-up in the area,” Meyrick said.
She said the truck carrying alcohol was being looted.
TimesLIVE
Two killed in head-on collision between two trucks, one vehicle carrying alcohol looted
Image: Supplied
Two people were killed on Monday morning when two trucks collided head-on on the N2 in Nkwazi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS medical rescue's Samantha Meyrick said their paramedics are attending to the active scene where three critically injured patients are entrapped.
"KwaDukuza municipality fire department and a rural metro fire department are working to extricate them.
“The northbound lane remains completely closed, with one lane opened southbound and traffic is being directed.
"Unfortunately one of the trucks was carrying alcohol which is causing traffic to build-up in the area,” Meyrick said.
She said the truck carrying alcohol was being looted.
TimesLIVE
More than 40 KZN children crammed in taxi hurt after it crashes into stationary van
SAAF member dies, another injured in car crash
MEC ordered to pay damages for motorbike crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos