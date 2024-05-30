READER LETTER | New govt will explain NHI funding

A number of very important questions were asked by one of Sowetan readers on Friday May 23. First of all, I would like to thank Khumo Dire for asking questions which might help most of us who need to have more clarity on something that will no doubt affect our pockets for many years.
As stated, before NHI will be deducted from salaries of all those who earn taxable income it will be a certain percentage of the worker's salary which will be additional to the pay-as -you- earn tax that the government has been receiving from salaries of workers.
We don't know what percentage of the salary it will be, that will be decided by the government presumably after discussions with the finance and health ministers, and perhaps other stakeholders.
A certain percentage will also be obtained from company taxes. Those who can't make any contribution to the NHI, the unemployed will receive free healthcare equal to the same standard of care as those who contribute to the NHI which is the main reason for the legalisation of NHI. So, that all the citizens will receive high quality patient care regardless of their social standing.
Private hospitals will treat only the procedures and diseases that are not covered under NHI. It is important to mention that the people who have worked under the NHS (National Health System) in the UK say those patients who did not cancel their medical aid schemes, sometimes end up going to private hospitals for procedures like knee and hip replacements. This is prompted by the long waiting periods to receive treatment at NHS hospitals, which can be many weeks or months.
Since it will be the first time such a system is introduced in SA, I would advise minister of health to visit a country with a well-functioning universal healthcare coverage to learn all there is to know about NHI.
For now, GEMS (state health medical aid) has advised its members not to cancel their medical aid schemes. T We have to bear in mind that for now, we are in the middle of a crucial election period. Hopefully, better clarity on NHI will be provided after the election, probably by a new government.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.
READER LETTER | New govt will explain NHI funding
Image: Freddy Mavunda
