Eight killed in gas tanker explosion in Boksburg
Image: Screenshot/Twitter/@JustdoitZee
At least eight people were killed and scores injured, including firefighters, when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on the East Rand on Saturday morning.
Two houses close to the scene burnt down and nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital was damaged.
According to Ekurhuleni emergency services, the tanker became stuck under a subway bridge in Railway Street and caught alight and exploded.
“It ripped the railway bridge completely off. We can confirm eight fatalities for now,” said spokesperson William Ntladi.
Scores of people were injured and admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital.
Ntladi however could not confirm if the fatalities included the driver of the tanker, emergency staff or any residents.
“That might be confirmed later on. But we can confirm that the truck that transported the gas tanker cannot be seen because of the magnitude of the explosion.”
According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, who are working with multiple emergency services at the scene, multiple people suffered critical injuries.
Ntladi said one of their fire trucks was caught in the explosion.
The blaze quickly spread to neighbouring areas. Two houses had been engulfed in flames, he said.
“We have two nearby houses which are also burning and they are being extinguished.”
The fire also destroyed the roof of Tambo Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, which had collapsed, he said.
Since the explosion, a command post has been established to consolidate information and the number of casualties and fatalities.
Tambo Memorial Hospital confirmed its accident and emergency (A&E) unit was affected by the explosion.
The truck got stuck about 100m from the hospital, said CEO Zenzo Ndabula.
“The explosion reached our A&E such that patients had to be evacuated from the A&E. Bystanders have been injured including some of our staff.”
Videos on social media show people screaming in pain with their clothes and skins burnt off.
This is a developing story.
