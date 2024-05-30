Letters

READER LETTER | Pick n Pay woes not a first in SA’s retail history

30 May 2024 - 15:05
PnP Mobile, which joins retail peer Mr Price in the MVNO space, will be linked to the retailer's Smart Shopper loyalty rewards program.
PnP Mobile, which joins retail peer Mr Price in the MVNO space, will be linked to the retailer's Smart Shopper loyalty rewards program.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Pick n Pay will not be the first retailer to be destroyed by excessive debt. A few decades ago Metcash and its supermarket arm, The Friendly Grocer, declared insolvency after being unable to settle their debts.

Few realise how margins are squeezed, making it almost impossible to generate meaningful profitability and strong cash flows. An average sized supermarket costs R35m to set up in addition to millions of rand worth of stock in trade required to commence trading.

Then comes the huge overheads, rent, a minimum of fifty staff, diesel, gas and electricity are among a myriad of other costs.

Those who say the retail game is easy, need a reality check...it’s tough. The hours are gruelling and the sector has become highly competitive. These days there is a supermarket on every corner.

Sadly PnP will slowly fade into the sunset as new brands emerge.

Hamba kahle Pnp!

Peter Bachtis, Benoni

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman to retire

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman will retire next year after 14 years at the helm of South Africa's third-biggest supermarket retailer.
Business
3 days ago

Pick n Pay to accept bitcoin payment at selected stores

Pick n Pay will allow shoppers to pay for goods using cryptocurrency‚ launching the payment method at several of its stores across the country.
Business
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing