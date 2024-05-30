INA GOUWS | Civil society can bridge the gap left by failed local, provincial governments

In most provinces across SA, communities have found themselves grappling with the consequences of governance failures, ranging from inadequate service delivery to systemic corruption. Faced with these challenges, civil society organisations have emerged as beacons of hope, leveraging their grassroots networks and intimate understanding of local dynamics to deliver essential services, advocate for change and empower communities.
However, the burden should not fall solely on the shoulders of civil society. As the nation prepares for a new phase of post-election governance, incoming national and provincial governments must acknowledge and appreciate the pivotal role played by these organisations.
They must recognise the wealth of expertise, connections and trust that civil society brings to the table. By rebuilding the fractured relationship between the government and communities, which is fundamental to effective community-based governance, a collaborative approach is therefore required. Moreover, governments must move beyond mere acknowledgement and actively engage with civil society organisations as equal partners in the pursuit of sustainable development and social justice. This entails fostering open channels of communication, soliciting input from communities and civil society in policy formulation and decision-making processes, and allocating and then providing resources to support the initiatives and projects driven by these organisations.
By embracing community-based governance and forging genuine partnerships with civil society, provincial governments can tap into a valuable reservoir of knowledge and experience that is essential to addressing the complex challenges facing South African society.
South Africans must not forget the impact an ineffective national and provincial government has had on their communities. National government’s ultimate goal must be to ensure that communities at the grassroots level receive the services and support they need for the people living there to thrive. This includes providing essential utility services such as water, electricity and sanitation; social services such as healthcare, education and welfare; and fostering economic growth through investment towards job creation and infrastructure development.
INA GOUWS | Civil society can bridge the gap left by failed local, provincial governments
For businesses, state, community partnerships to work, all partners must commit to this bond for better service delivery
Community-based governance refers to the systems and processes involved in the interface between community participation, community engagement and public sector decision-making.
This requires a partnership between civil society, business and government. For this partnership to work, all partners must commit and invest in these processes for the sake of better services to communities.
In recent years, communities have had to approach community-based governance with regional and local governments as mostly absent partners.
This week, South Africans need to reflect on the indispensable role civil society organisations have assumed in bridging the governance gap left by ineffective local and provincial governments.
These organisations, driven by a profound commitment to community welfare, have extended their reach beyond their designated mandates, skillsets and financial capacities to address pressing community needs. Their tireless efforts have underscored the significance of community-based governance and the urgent need for collaboration between civil society and government institutions.
DONDO MOGAJANE | Private sector is important for SA’s economic growth
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Undecided voters could sway election results
Provincial governments are supposed to play a crucial intermediary role by bringing national objectives to the regional level, tailoring strategies and policies to the specific needs and circumstances of their areas.
They therefore set the tone for local governance and by extension, community-based governance, by interpreting national policies and ensuring their implementation in a way that addresses local priorities. South Africans have not experienced this level of good governance in recent years; some never have.
So, if this interpretation and implementation does not happen – which is the case in most provinces – the tone set for community-based governance is one of disarray, failure and suffering.
There are of course a few cases that are the exception. Voters can change this by bringing a national and provincial government that will impact communities in constructive ways and pave the way for the local government elections to follow.
We are on a new electoral cycle. We must reimagine governance in SA – governance that puts the needs and aspirations of communities at its core, nurtures collaboration between government and civil society and paves the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all.
With this vision, we can truly realise the promise of democracy and ensure that no community is left behind.
