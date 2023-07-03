How to live-stream the Kesivan Naidoo Big Band Experience

Ochre Media is currently in pre-production with a documentary about Naidoo, who Miles Keylock, former editor of Rolling Stone magazine, hailed as “the most eminent South African drummer of his generation”.

Naidoo's SA tour, which started on June 30 at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, allowed the drummer and his band to spend time in the city holding workshops and enjoying collaborations with local musicians.

In partnership with Arena Holdings, a live stream of Naidoo’s final encore in SA will be exclusively available for TimesLIVE subscribers to watch on the brand's website on July 8. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

This article was sponsored by Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE.