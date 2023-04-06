MO AND PHINDI | Toxic communication clutters that can cause division in your marriage
Emotional dumping, rudeness and narcissism are some of the things that are not healthy for couples
Lack of proper communication remains an undisputed reason for divorce in SA. There are some many noises – both internally and externally – that can cause clutter in how you interact as a couple. But few are as toxic, even abusive, as these four:
Emotional dumping..
MO AND PHINDI | Toxic communication clutters that can cause division in your marriage
Emotional dumping, rudeness and narcissism are some of the things that are not healthy for couples
Lack of proper communication remains an undisputed reason for divorce in SA. There are some many noises – both internally and externally – that can cause clutter in how you interact as a couple. But few are as toxic, even abusive, as these four:
Emotional dumping..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos