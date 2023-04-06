×

READER LETTER | Mbele commended for giving back through sport

By READER LETTER - 06 April 2023 - 11:37
Former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Papi Mbele has decided to contribute to his local community this coming Easter weekend.

The Papi Mbele Foundation together with his employers, Parkworks (PTY) LTD, took an initiative to take the youth off the streets and away from drugs through different sporting codes, especially soccer and netball. There’s no other way to keep the youth occupied than through sport.

I wish Papi all the best in all his endeavours!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

