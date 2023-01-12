×

MO AND PHINDI | Tips for newlyweds on how to start marriage on right path

Being in love is not enough to build a lasting relationship

12 January 2023 - 08:26
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

The first years of marriage are critical for any couple: they’re learning more about one another, and themselves, individually.

One important lesson is that it’s a mistake to assume that being “in love” will make any problems go away on their own. Taking steps to protect your relationship can and does ensure a healthier relationship...

