MO AND PHINDI | Tips for newlyweds on how to start marriage on right path
Being in love is not enough to build a lasting relationship
The first years of marriage are critical for any couple: they’re learning more about one another, and themselves, individually.
One important lesson is that it’s a mistake to assume that being “in love” will make any problems go away on their own. Taking steps to protect your relationship can and does ensure a healthier relationship...
MO AND PHINDI | Tips for newlyweds on how to start marriage on right path
Being in love is not enough to build a lasting relationship
The first years of marriage are critical for any couple: they’re learning more about one another, and themselves, individually.
One important lesson is that it’s a mistake to assume that being “in love” will make any problems go away on their own. Taking steps to protect your relationship can and does ensure a healthier relationship...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos