MO AND PHINDI | Past emotional traumas can cause problems in your current relationship
Look out for signs that you might be carrying unhealthy soul ties
By Mo and Phindi - 09 February 2023 - 08:38
Here’s our belief: We're not supposed to gather experience in relationships. We’re supposed to date with the intention of a lifetime commitment, hopefully that translates into marriage. Granted, for whatever reasons, not everyone is keen on marriage. But still, that doesn’t invalidate point we’re seeking to canvass with you. Indulge us for a few minutes.
If you’ve been married for however short period of time, you must already know that marriage is never just about the two of you. When you say “I do”, you’re not just marrying a person. You marry their history too. You marry their traumas, failures, hurts and disappointments too. However old they are, that’s how many years of history you’re marrying...
