MO AND PHINDI | For some, 'tis season to deal with stepfamily issues - again
It requires genuine effort both sides of the stepmother vs stepchild divide to make such relationship work over holidays
For many people, the festive season is a period when the stepchildren come over for Christmas. For millions of stepfamilies, especially those that have not yet established a healthy rhythm as a unit, holidays often mean lots of extra pressure and stress.
In such stepfamilies, there’s the cautious dance of volatile relationship management that still needs to take place...
MO AND PHINDI | For some, 'tis season to deal with stepfamily issues - again
It requires genuine effort both sides of the stepmother vs stepchild divide to make such relationship work over holidays
For many people, the festive season is a period when the stepchildren come over for Christmas. For millions of stepfamilies, especially those that have not yet established a healthy rhythm as a unit, holidays often mean lots of extra pressure and stress.
In such stepfamilies, there’s the cautious dance of volatile relationship management that still needs to take place...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos