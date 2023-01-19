×

Columnists

MO AND PHINDI | Why you'll never find the ‘right person’ to settle down with in marriage

We all have quirks and habits that make us ‘imperfect’ partners

19 January 2023 - 09:55
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

One of the biggest fallacies in romantic relationships is that you just need to “find the right person” to marry.

On one level, this sort of thinking tends to exempt us from being the “right” person. We make others the focus. It’s a type of narcissism that suggests there’s little to no improvement necessary from our end...

