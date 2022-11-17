MO AND PHINDI | There are many good reasons to fight for your marriage
Among many disadvantages, divorce crashes your children's world; you owe it to them to cultivate a healthy family life
Marriage, like any other type of relationship between two flawed adults, is not easy. It takes a lot of deliberate work to maintain it. Notice the phrase, “deliberate work”, because nothing automatically falls into place.
You don’t just fall out of love, or develop separate interests in marriage unbeknownst to you overnight. You get there deliberately and gradually – often by taking excessive interest in stuff that’s to your exclusive interest or that doesn’t benefit the relationship. It’s unwise to plant a garden and rely on the rain to water it, and not even remove the weeds from time to time...
MO AND PHINDI | There are many good reasons to fight for your marriage
Among many disadvantages, divorce crashes your children's world; you owe it to them to cultivate a healthy family life
Marriage, like any other type of relationship between two flawed adults, is not easy. It takes a lot of deliberate work to maintain it. Notice the phrase, “deliberate work”, because nothing automatically falls into place.
You don’t just fall out of love, or develop separate interests in marriage unbeknownst to you overnight. You get there deliberately and gradually – often by taking excessive interest in stuff that’s to your exclusive interest or that doesn’t benefit the relationship. It’s unwise to plant a garden and rely on the rain to water it, and not even remove the weeds from time to time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos