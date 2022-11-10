MO AND PHINDI | True love has no justifications and conditions attached to it
When you care about your partner, set boundaries for healthy relationship
True love has no reason. This realisation completely revolutionised our perspective when it first hit us some years ago. We had always believed in the concept of unconditional love – what we simply call true love – but never to this extent. We’ve always known that true love has no conditions, though it needs to have boundaries.
A condition means something must exist before something else can happen. Boundaries, on the other hand, help you communicate how you would like to be treated – how love becomes meaningful to you...
