SOWETAN | Corruption victimises the poorest
By Sowetan - 14 October 2022 - 10:24
There is a much repeated but fallacious theory in South African politics that the poor do not care about corruption. This, goes the narrative, is the preoccupation of the chattering classes.
This theory is used to explain that regardless of the incidences of corruption and abuse of state funds, mainly by the dominant ANC political figures or those close to them, the party continues to be the most popular among the electorate...
