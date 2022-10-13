Name and shame those involved in Rooiwal report, say residents
‘Corruption with water purification project caused pain and sorrow’
By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 13 October 2022 - 07:57
Hammanskraal residents have mixed feelings about the Tshwane council adopting the forensic report on the Rooiwal water treatment plant this week.
While some are optimistic that those whose actions caused the community untold harm over many years will be held accountable, others fear this might be a political gimmick ahead of the 2024 elections...
