STEVEN ZWANE | Let's inspire our youth to take an active role in shaping a better SA

In a country battling numerous social ills and currently celebrating 30 years of democracy, it is crucial to remember the spirit of activism that has driven SA's journey toward justice and equality.
I recently had the privilege of meeting a group of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 17 years at a problem-solving skills session.
These young activists reminded me that this spirit is alive and thriving. They aren't just inheriting the legacy of past heroes, they are building a future filled with hope and possibility. The spirit of activism is not confined to SA, it extends across Africa and around the world.
Here are a few inspiring stories of young activists who are making a difference and encouraging others to do the same:
Zulaikha Patel gained international attention for her role in leading protests against discriminatory hair policies at her school in SA. Her courage to stand up against systemic discrimination in the education system inspired many young women and girls.
Vanessa Nakate is a young Ugandan climate activist who founded the Rise Up Movement to promote climate justice and environmental sustainability in Africa. Her work on the global stage underscores the need for youth voices in addressing climate change. Vanessa's message is clear: young people must lead the way in demanding action to protect our planet for future generations.
Temi Mwale, a British-Zambian activist, founded the 4Front Project to address youth violence and promote community-based solutions in the UK. Her innovative approach to tackling violence through social justice and youth empowerment has been recognised internationally. Temi's work demonstrates that activism can create safer, more inclusive communities.
We should listen to what these young leaders have to say and empower them to lead the way
At the problem-solving skills session, young South Africans discussed societal issues and explored ways to create positive change. They identified critical challenges that need attention:
This problem-solving skills session illustrated that SA's future is in safe hands when young people aged 15 to 17 take on significant topics like discrimination and political engagement. These young activists have not only demonstrated the courage to address these issues, but also the passion and determination to drive positive change in their communities.
It's crucial that we, as a society, nurture and mentor these future leaders. They are ready to tackle the pressing issues of our time, and they need our support to do so effectively. We must create opportunities for young people to engage in meaningful dialogue, providing platforms where they can share their insights and solutions.
Instead of adults speaking on their behalf, we should listen to what these young leaders have to say and empower them to lead the way. Rather than focusing on complaints about low young voter turnout, let's shift the narrative to a more positive and constructive approach.
Let's work to educate and inform young people about the importance of civic engagement and the impact they can have on their country's future. By creating awareness and encouraging a sense of responsibility, we can inspire the next generation to take an active role in shaping a better SA.
