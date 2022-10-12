Rooiwal report recommends five Tshwane officials should be prosecuted
Irregular wastewater treatment plant tender cost city R300m
City of Tshwane councillors yesterday finally adopted a forensic report established to probe tender irregularities that cost the city nearly R300m, a move that allows for the city to lay criminal charges and internal disciplinary charges against officials involved in the awarding of the tender which went to known ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi’s company.
Council had thrice before tried and failed to get the report adopted with the major parties in the DA-led chamber exchanging blame for the failure to deliberate on the report and decide on whether to adopt it...
