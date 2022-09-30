×

Millions down the drain in Tshwane tender saga

Five senior metro evaluators to face criminal charges

By Nomazima Nkosi and Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya - 30 September 2022 - 07:53

At least five City of Tshwane senior officials should face criminal charges for their part in allowing irregular tender procedures that cost the Tshwane ratepayers nearly R292m after a forensic report looking into a Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant found they had flouted procurement rules.

The report was tabled in council yesterday...

