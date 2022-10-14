Zweli Mbhele's hard work pays off as he bags midday slot

Radio broadcaster Zweli Mbhele is a pure example of an old saying that hard work pays off.
The 947 rising star, who has been making waves hosting his night show, Nights with Zweli, from 7pm to 10pm since 2016, has been promoted to a midday slot. Mbhele took over the 12 to 3pm slot which was left by Ayanda MVP in May when she moved to Y (former YFM).
Mbhele will further continue to host 947’s award-winning Top 40 show on Saturdays.
The new line-up changes were announced two weeks ago, with station manager Ravi Naidoo praising Mbhele’s consistent rise. His slot was taken over by Bolele Polisa, who presented weekend night show. For the 31-year-old, who was raised in Bethlehem in the Free State before his parents moved to Johannesburg, the promotion came at a perfect time. To celebrate his latest milestone, he was in Cape Town having fun.
“I was in Cape Town working but since most of my friends were there, we turned that into a celebration. I feel excited, I have been in the industry for almost ten years... The promotion came at the right and exciting time. I have been putting in a lot of work.”
“Anyone who is close to me would tell you that I'm always thinking about the content of my show, whether I am having fun or not. I put an incredible work and it is awesome that it has been recognised.”
As he charts to Time Out, the bubbly Mbhele admits that his body is adjusting to the new time slot. He says his first week, which was last week, felt weird because at the time when he normally takes a nap, he had to prepare to go on air. Before he landed the new slot, Mbhele has been showcasing his versatility and growth whenever he had a chance to stand in for his colleagues in different slots. Mbhele stated that he will miss some of the listeners, broadcasting to a more relaxed audience and experimenting.
“I believe that night slots are perfect for a young radio presenter's growth. I have enjoyed myself in the new slot and we tried to experiment with my producer. I love the challenge. I don’t feel like I am outside of my comfort zone. I am taking on a whole new challenge and it has been exciting for me.”
Now that he has found his feet in radio broadcasting, Mbhele has big plans for his career. He hopes to see his career growing beyond SA and African borders. Afternoons with Zweli presenter is not rushing to establish himself in the television industry yet; unless a right show comes along at a right time, he will take that opportunity.
In addition to his passion for two radio shows, Mbhele hosts a podcast on Netflix’s Never Late | African Time. The podcast is the first one by Netflix and it celebrates the rich culture of African entertainment in the continent. He hosts the show, which started in May this year, with Kaya FM presenter Andy Maqhondwana.
Mbhele fell in love with radio at a young age, listening to different radio stations. He was inspired by radio presenters like Grant Nash, Anele Mdoda, Tholi B and Stacey Norman, among others. His love for radio grew when he joined Voice of Wits while doing his BA in political science and media. In 2013, he was scouted by 947 where he’s been ever since.
Mbhele, who is also the son of Sunday World editor, Wally Mbhele, says he never planned to be in the same field as his father.
He believes that fate brought him to the media industry.
Zweli Mbhele's hard work pays off as he bags midday slot
Radio rising star hopes to grow beyond SA and African borders
Image: Supplied
