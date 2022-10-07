MPHO NGOEPE AND NAPJADI LETSOALO | Multilingual spelling bee promotes mother tongues

The revised Language Policy Framework for Higher Education in SA seeks to promote multilingualism as a strategy to facilitate meaningful access and participation by university communities (students and staff) in various university activities, including cognitive and intellectual development.
On a similar note, the department of basic education adopted a decentralised approach to language planning and policy implementation in each provincial department of education, whereby each identifies its own working languages, as the most viable manner in which to promote multilingualism either by an individual or by a community.
Given SA’s highly pluralistic society languages, it may be a tall order to implement multilingualism. In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming the period of 2022-2032 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, based on a recommendation by the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
In line with the International Decade of Indigenous Languages as declared by the United Nations, Unisa, through the college of human sciences, has embarked on several projects to promote multilingualism. These projects are aimed at preserving, revitalising and promoting indigenous languages, and mainstreaming linguistic diversity and multilingualism aspects into the sustainable development efforts.
Among these projects are an online multilingual proverbs dictionary, which is now live on Unisa website in Sepedi, Tshivenda, Xitsonga and English, as well as online colloquial multilingual dictionary, language festival to name but few. One other project that took centre stage is the Multilingual Spelling Bee held at Unisa Polokwane, north-eastern regional campus on September 30.
Inspired by a multilingual proverb "sepa la mpša le dubja le sa le meetse" (Sepedi), "thanda i onyoloswa i tshi kha ḓi vha nṋu" (Tshivhenda), "songa rigogo ra ha tsakama" (Xitsonga), "bend it while it is still wet", the project targeted learners from schools in Thohoyandou (Marude Secondary School, Thinashaka Secondary School, Fhatuwani High School, Gumani Technical High School, David Mutshinyalo Secondary School, Thohoyandou Tech High and Thohoyandou High School), Mankweng (MP Mamabolo High School, Marobathota High School, Mamabudusha High School, Hwiti High School, and Ditlalemeso High School) and Khujwana (Mpumulana High School, Matimu High School and Mahlane Secondary School) to participate in the competition.
This spelling bee was unique in that it tested learners' multilingual performance in the languages spoken in the region (i.e., Sepedi, Xitsonga, Tshivenda including English). Each learner was tested on their ability to perform in all four languages, which is different from other multilingual spelling bee competitions where different learners were tested in their abilities in separate languages, therefore being monolingual in essence. This was the first multilingual competition of its kind as it did not only raise awareness of the importance of multilingualism, but it also created opportunities for learners to realise that there is space for local languages in prestigious contexts (such as academia).
This is a unique way to promote multilingual access to education and celebrate not only the different languages that we speak but also the fact that we are a truly multilingual community, where speaking only one or two languages is not the norm. Hence, SA is a code-switching nation.
About 64 learners from 15 different schools participated in the competition with prizes including laptops, tablets and money. The winning learners came from Marude Secondary School, Mvuvi Circuit, Vhembe East District, Marobathota High School, Mankweng Circuit, Capricorn North District, and Mahlane Secondary School, Khujwana Circuit, Mopani West District.
Both the multilingual spelling bee and online dictionary proved that it is possible to embrace multilingualism in SA. We hope to extend these projects to other languages, from Sovenga to Soshanguve.
Prof Ngoepe and Dr Letsoalo are academics at the Unisa
MPHO NGOEPE AND NAPJADI LETSOALO | Multilingual spelling bee promotes mother tongues
Image: YULIA GROGORYEVA/123RF
