Librarians need skills shift to deal with 'digital natives'
By Mpho Ngoepe - 08 July 2022 - 11:18
The Library and Information Association of SA (LIASA) is celebrating its silver jubilee on SA Librarians' Day, July 10. This 25th anniversary comes at a time when librarianship is disrupted by the proliferation of technologies.
We are no longer in times when a library user will visit the library and request a book, for example, on suicide. In those days, a librarian would refuse to issue the book on suicide as there is no guarantee that the book will be returned. Now we are in times when people can access libraries from anywhere in the world as long as they are connected to the internet of things...
