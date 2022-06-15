We should value archives as they play vital role in society

As the world celebrated international archives week from June 6-10 and international archives day on June 9, under the theme ‘#ArchivesAreYou’, it was a reminder to us to value the availability and accessibility of archives in society.



The theme launched by the International Council on Archives, explains the importance of archives and what archival records truly reflect: stories. Perhaps, put bluntly by one Dominion archivist, Sir Arthur Doughty (1860—1936) the importance of archives can be summarised as follows: “Of all national assets, archives are the most precious, they are the gifts of one generation to another and the extent of our care of them marks the extent of our civilisation. ..