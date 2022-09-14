×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MPHO NGOEPE | Failure to recognise sign language sidelines the deaf

Children a particularly victimised group without an interpreter

By Mpho Ngoepe - 14 September 2022 - 10:43

International Deaf Awareness Month this year is celebrated at the time when the 18th constitutional amendment is now in draft form, and open to public comment, for the change that would make SA Sign Language (SASL) the 12th official language.

PanSALB is lauded for entering the deaf awareness months in style through the launch of the SASL dictionary. This will go a long way in promoting Sign language. Other establishments, especially educational institutions, should follow suit so that they enable the deaf community to access education. The irony of the interview with a PanSALB official on national television for the launch of Deaf Awareness Month was that the deaf community was excluded as Sign language interpretation was not provided...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate