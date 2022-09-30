As we round off Literacy Month, with the Library and Information Association of SA hosting the Standing Conference of Eastern, Central and Southern African Library and Information Associations from October 4-7, it is time to remind ourselves on the importance of the therapeutic nature of reading or what is called bibliotherapy.
KOKETSO MANAMELA | Healing power of books a potent therapy
People suffering from a variety of conditions can benefit from bibliotherapy
Image: YULIA GROGORYEVA/123RF
As we round off Literacy Month, with the Library and Information Association of SA hosting the Standing Conference of Eastern, Central and Southern African Library and Information Associations from October 4-7, it is time to remind ourselves on the importance of the therapeutic nature of reading or what is called bibliotherapy.
Bibliotherapy is the application of written materials, both fiction and nonfiction, for therapy or to support treatment of patients. Across the developed world in countries such as the UK, bibliotherapy is used as a nonmedical intervention to improve mental wellbeing, for psychoeducational and psychosocial benefits and the recovery of patients during hospitalisation.
While books can be used for anxiety, free time, self, work, and love, bibliotherapy practice is often overlooked. Bibliotherapy practices have been in use since 1916, but in SA it is mostly unconsciously practised by a few individuals.
A walk in many public hospitals revealed that bibliotherapy is not used for healing to complement prescribed medication. This is compounded by lack of libraries in many hospitals to support bibliotherapy, except in a few such as Tara Hospital. However, it should be noted that in SA, bibliotherapy is unconsciously applied in prisons for rehabilitation purposes of the offenders through projects such as correctional centre book clubs.
Such projects aim to help offenders integrate into societies when they are released so that they do not become recidivist. The practice of bibliotherapy should have been beneficial to citizens during lockdown. One wonders how many people were reading books to de-stress during lockdown.
Ever since the healing power of books has been discovered, many readers intuitively understand the benefits that comes with the interaction of reading materials. As a result, some readers are addicted to reading to the extent that they don't realise that they are partaking in bibliotherapy. These types of readers are referred to as self-help readers, and they read without consulting a bibliotherapist.
A self-help reader is a person who uses specific reading materials and techniques mainly for gratification. Regardless of that, it is always a significant idea to read. There are various benefits that come with bibliotherapy, especially for readers who read for gratification and relaxation. Whether a reader is interacting with books for clinical purposes or for gratification, there is a therapeutic intervention that is taking place.
Studies have revealed that regular self-help readers are more complex and rational when it comes to social problems as compared to non-readers. They also become open minded and are highly likely to connect with various characters in the books they consume. As a result, this allows them to switch characters, communicate and manage their social problems more easily.
Reading helps readers understand their own issues and improve the effectiveness of their own being. It also includes problem-solving techniques and assists readers in understanding their own environment. People suffering from a variety of conditions such as anxiety, grief, depression and divorce can benefit from reading.
Given the importance of books as a potential therapy, bibliotherapy should be widely promoted and people encouraged to read. Those who are illiterate should be taught how to read. The time is now to introduce the concept of bibliotherapy to the public at large. Hospitals should also fully embrace bibliotherapy and have libraries on their premises.
As American educator and author Jim Trelease reckons, “a nation that does not read much does not know much. And a nation that does not know much is more likely to make poor choices in the home, the marketplace, the jury box, and the voting booth. And those decisions ultimately affect the entire nation, that is, the literate and illiterate.”
As a result, we will miss the opportunity to use books to heal.
